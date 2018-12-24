Delhi Cabinet approves Rs120cr proposal to install CCTVs in 3 jails

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Delhi cabinet on Monday granted its approval to the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) recommendation for the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli prison complexes at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore to monitor special treatment meted out in prisons to select inmates.

This proposal of the Home Department will be executed by the PWD and will include supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV surveillance systems, including comprehensive maintenance at the three prison complexes.

The decision for the installation of an adequate number of high resolution and ultra-modern CCTV cameras in the three prison complexes has been taken to ensure that there is no VIP treatment to rich and influential inmates inside the jail. It will also aid in ensuring the safety and security of inmates, since there have been incidents of violence which have even resulted in serious repercussions, including murders. PWD has already carried out the detailed survey of the three prison complexes along with the respective jail superintendents. All the three jails have desired maximum areas to be covered under CCTV supervision, which are legally permissible. Integrated CCTV system with strong backbone connectivity will involve IP cameras for surveillance, Storage Area Network (SAN/NAS) using RAID 6 Hard disk arrays, cameras with inbuilt video analytics as well as back up for 30 days at two locations (Main Control room and Jail Control room) The proposal for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV surveillance system at Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli Prison Complex was considered by the EFC in its meeting held on December 12. (ANI)