Delhi Cantonment Board to become 'Smart Cantonment Board'

[India] June 6 (ANI): In the wake of the 'Smart Cities Mission', the Delhi Cantonment Board has taken all the initiatives to convert Delhi Cantonment into a 'Smart Cantonment'.

This was explained to the media persons by B Reddy Sankar Babu, the CEO of the Delhi Cantonment Board during a press conference held today in his office.

According to him, all possible efforts are being under taken to manage the cantonment's assets such as local departments information system, schools, transportation systems, hospitals, water supply networks, waste management, and other community services, through integration of ICT and IOT technology in a secure fashion, as envisaged in the 'Smart City' concept .

The general public are also sensitized in this regard through easy access to information and publicity regarding various measures adopted by a Delhi Cantonment Board in enhancement/improvement of services in traditional and conventional methods in different areas, besides through innovative, modern and 'State of Art' Technology ideas, besides some of which are illustrated below:- (i) Adequate Water Supply: Installation of Water ATMs of capacity 2000 litres to be extended to the entire Cantonment area, if successful. Apart from this, 150 litres per capita water is being supplied at regular basis. (ii) Sanitation: a) Engagement of 22 special auto rickshaws for door to door collection of Municipal Solid Waste covering about 17700 houses. b) Eight of E- Toilets installed at various locations. c) Engagement of winching machine and super sucker machine with jetting arrangements in cleaning of sewer and septic tanks. d) Cleaning of footpaths, roads, toilets and trees to make dust free by multi jetting machine. (iii) Efficient urban mobility : (a) Maintenance of 20 km of public roads widely used by the public and widening it as possible, to provide more space for the traffic. (b) Proposal to purchase eight battery operated (pollution free vehicles) under Phase- I for interconnectivity of bazaar areas and metro stations. (c) Development/creation of three parking space facility in Sadar Bazar and Gopinath Bazar. (d) Samadhan Mobile App for public grievances. (iv) Sustainable environment: (a) Implementation of rain water harvesting schemes along major public roads covering over 225 acres of catchment area and harvesting about 14.05 crores gallons of rain water annually so far. (b) Establishment roof top solar grid power panel of capacity 20kwp. 80kwp and 325 kwp at CF properties. (c) Engagement of school of planning and architecture for rejuvenation of three water bodies. (d) Rejuvenation of Sri Nagesh Garden on church road atheistically on thematic concepts and improvement of about 40 parking in different wards. (v) Good governance:- (a) Activation of information & facilitation centre which is a unique facility to providesingle widow solution for public grievances with IT support. (b) Samadhan mobile App (24x7) to enable residents to easily post their complaints and also to track present status of their complaints. (c) Initiative for setting up a system of Air quality for casting and research (SAFAR) to provide location-specific information on air quality in near real time and its forecast 1-3 days in advance for disseminating information through digital display board installed at Delhi Cantonment Board Office. (d) Complaint registration help line 011-25683622 which is available 24x7. (vi) Safety and security of citizens:- (a) Maintaining of street lights on major public roads and security lights in residential pockets etc. with 3500 street lighting points and 195 high mast lights at key locations. (b) Construction of working women hostel has already been started. (c) Plan for provisioning of CCTV surveillance in the cantonment area. (vii) Health : (a) Pursuing the motto "health beyond health care by providing clean environment, potable water, good sanitation & best treatment and diagnostic services". (b) Maintenance of 100 bedded Cantonment General Hospital where best treatment and diagnostic facilities have been provisioned. (c) Running of dedicated cleaning for senior citizens and school health program. (d) Supply of free medicine to all patients. (e) Maintaining two mobile dispensaries and the hearse van and a critical care ambulance equipped with high end lifesaving equipments. (f) 10 new Doctors appointed to make hospital a fully fledged 100 bedded hospital. (viii) Education: (a) Spending about 10 percent of its total expenses on educations by Delhi Cantonment Board with six senior secondary schools and one secondary level school and about 4500 students studying free of cost, with 2200 girls students , in addition to one Kripa school for children of special needs. (b) Installations of 100 smart class rooms and 180 computers besides initiation of whereas innovative measures to enhance the performance of students and as well as teachers which is resulted in 100 percent pass/success in class 10th and 12th (CBSE exams) for the academic year 2016-17. (c) Setting up of indoor stadium (under way) at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Senior Secondary School, Shastri Bazar, Delhi Cantt. (d) Setting up of outdoor stadium at Mother Teresa Senior Secondary School, Uri Enclave, Delhi Cantt. (e) Achievement: 100 percent pass percentage in all seven schools with children getting 10 CGPA and 9 CGPA. (ANI)