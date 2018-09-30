Delhi: Case registered against Army major for raping maid

New Delhi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and an enquiry has been initiated against an Indian Army official for allegedly raping his domestic help in Delhi.

Following court orders under section 156 (3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Delhi police on September 25 had registered a FIR under sections 376/354/506/324 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

The victim and her husband were employed as house helps with the official, who is a Major in the Army.

On July 12, it has been alleged that the accused sent the victim's husband to market and later on sexually assaulted her during the same period. Though, the victim's husband caught the Major red handed, he sent his wife off and continued to work for him.

In what is believed to be a suicide, victim's husband was found dead inside the servant quarter. The victim has accused that her husband has died under mysterious circumstances and demanded an investigation into his death as well.