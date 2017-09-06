Delhi: CBI arrests sub-inspector demanding, accepting bribe of Rs. 22,000

[India], Sept. 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested sub-inspector, pension cell of Parliament Street Police Station for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 22,000 from a complainant.

The action was taken after a case was registered on a complaint alleging that the sub-inspector was demanding a bribe from the complainant to prepare his pension or gratuity.

The CBI chalked out plan to tarp the accused red handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The investigative agency is also conducting search at the premises of the accused. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)