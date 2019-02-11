Delhi: Chandrababu Naidu to sit on hunger strike demanding special status for AP

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday arrived in Delhi ahead of his strike at AP Bhawan on Monday demanding special status for his state.

Naidu will stage the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm later today. The chief minister will sit on a hunger strike along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, and MPs.

As per an official statement, he will be submitting a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Notebly, Naidu in October 2013 had staged an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan here, demanding that if a separate state is carved out of then unified Andhra Pradesh, both should get equal rights. He, however on the fifth day of his protest was forcibly shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Also on April 20 2018, on the occasion of his birthday, the TDP chief had observed fast Vijayawada demanding special status for the state. Earlier on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Naidu, calling him a master in backstabbing and destroying the dreams of people. His Telugu Desam Party had pulled out of the NDA last year over the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)