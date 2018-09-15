Delhi Chief Secretary appeals for change in prosecutor in assault case

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Delhi's Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Saturday moved an application in the Patiala House Court appealing for a change in the prosecutor in the alleged assault case he filed earlier this year against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Prakash said he needs a special public prosecutor in the case. The court will hear the application on September 18.

On February 20, Prakash had lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence by two AAP legislators - Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

Prakash had alleged that he was thrashed by Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called to discuss Aadhaar-related problems. Khan and Jarwal were arrested the next day and were sent to a 14-day judicial custody, which was further extended by 14 days. The two AAP leaders were later granted bail by the Delhi High Court. On August 13, the Delhi Police named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs in the 1300-page charge sheet that was filed under Sections 186, 323, 332, 342, 353, 504, 506(ii), 120B, 109, 114, 149, 34 and 36 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)