Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: IAS officers wear black bands, seek apology from Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi Government Employees Joint Forum on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were part of a conspiracy that led to an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs and called for action against them.

Pooja Joshi, one of the members of the forum, said: "The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are in denial. This shows they are part of the conspiracy."

"We request the LG and Commissioner of Police to take action as per law against CM and DyCM," she added.

Joshi also said that they would continue to not meet the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and MLAs for meetings or talk over phone and will keep contact through notes and file notings only. The forum has also turned down an invitation by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for a meeting and said that there would not be any compromise till the Kejriwal tenders a "written public apology" for the incident. On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another AAP MLA in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence here on February 19 night, where he had been called for a meeting.