Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: LG Baijal meets Rajnath Singh

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The meeting took place at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari met Rajnath Singh to discuss the matter of alleged manhandling of Delhi Chief Secretary.

On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal on Monday night at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.

Following this incident, Secretary of Indian Civil and Administration services (IAS) Manisha Saxena conducted a meeting on Friday with the Minister of State Home Affairs Hans Raj Ahir and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. She had also demanded the Delhi government to provide security to the officers and guarantee them protection from any further instances of violence or misconduct. As of now, the AAP MLAs have been sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Earlier the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the matter. (ANI)