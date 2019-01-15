Delhi Chief Secretary orders compulsory retirement of Tihar Jail Dy Superintendent

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Tuesday ordered compulsory retirement of a Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail for alleged misdemeanour.

Deputy Superintendent Jagdish Singh was "found guilty of assisting illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider and in another case, he released a prisoner without proper release order of the competent court," said a Delhi government press release.

Singh has been "removed from the government service by imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement by the Chief Secretary" after he was "found guilty" in an inquiry conducted as per due process of law, it added.

In the last few days, this is the second punitive action by the Chief Secretary, who took over about two months back, and has emphasised on zero tolerance policy towards corruption and misdemeanour, the release said. Earlier, Store Purchase Supervisor of Health Department Krishna Mahli was also removed from government service by proposing compulsory retirement from service on the "serious charges of irregularities/misappropriation of government money to the tune of Rs 46,64,000 in purchase of consumable items for stores of the hospital," the release noted. (ANI)