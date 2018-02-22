Delhi Chief Secy assault: BJP protests outside Sisodia's residence, demands Kejriwal's resignation

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday staged a protest outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here against the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.





Hundreds of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers assembled outside Sisodia's residence on Mathura Road and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.





The protest was led by Delhi BJP General Secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal.



Addressing the workers, Chahal said: "Kejriwal and his party leaders must apologise to Prakash for their behaviour."

He also accused the AAP government and Kejriwal of not acting against his MLAs who allegedly assaulted the Chief Secretary.

"They are promoting urban naxalism mindset in the people of the city. This kind of lawlessness was never seen before in the city.

"Thus the Chief Minister and his ministers must resign," he said.

The BJP protest came in the wake of the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday night.

Prakash has alleged that he was beaten up by Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and another MLA in the presence of Kejriwal.

The Delhi Police has arrested Khan and Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal.

The Delhi BJP workers also staged protests at several places in the city demanding the dismissal of all the AAP MLAs including the disqualified MLAs.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson and son of the first Delhi Chief Minister Madanlal Khurana, Harish Khurana, along with party workers protested outside the AAP Moti Nagar MLA's office.

Khurana told IANS: "We took out a bike rally in Moti Nagar constituency over present administrative situation in the national capital.

"The way Kejriwal government is behaving, it is clear that the entire administration has been stalled.

"And if the top official of the Delhi government can be attacked inside the Chief Minister's residence then one can imagine how much a common man is safe on the streets of Delhi," he said.

He added that in the Moti Nagar constituency, the people do not get proper water or electricity.