Delhi Chief Secy assault: MP IAS Officers Association demand strict action

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers Association passed a resolution on Wednesday, demanding strict action against those accused of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

"The MPIAS Officers Association demand that criminal cases be registered against the persons who have committed the assault and everybody else present and guilty of abetment," an official statement from the association read.

Terming the incident as a reflection of "a complete breakdown of constitutional scheme of governance" in Delhi, the MP IAS Association also called for a dismissal of the state government and imposition of President's rule.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government received a huge setback after two of its MLAs were accused by the Delhi Chief Secretary of beating him in the presence of Kejriwal. MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amantullah, who were named in the FIR, have been arrested in he matter so far. (ANI)