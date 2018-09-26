Delhi Chief Secy calls emergency meeting as Yamuna crosses danger mark

[India], Sept. 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday called an emergency meeting, after the water level in Yamuna River rose above danger mark, following the release of water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

The meeting was attended by Head of Departments including the representatives of police, army and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF).

In the meeting, it was decided to erect tents after assessment by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDMs).

In the low lying areas, boats along with divers have been stationed and SDMs have been instructed to closely monitor the situation.

Apart from this, all the officers were asked to follow instructions on "Delhi Flood 2018". The department heads are requested to depute their representations in the Central Control Room and other important places. In the wake of the existing situation, it has been decided that the Central control room will operate round-the-clock and the officials will work in three shifts. The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 204.83 metres. (ANI)