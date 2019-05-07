Delhi church seeks security from 'perceived threat' from illegal occupants

[India], May 7 (ANI): The 'Free Church' on Sansad Marg here has written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police on Tuesday over a 'perceived threat' from illegal occupants inside the church and sought assurance of security from the police.

The church alleged that the illegal occupants created a ruckus on being disallowed entry from the main gate of the church campus. The letter detailed the threats as being 'abusive and physically threatening' in nature. It also stated that whatever restrictions were imposed 'were in adherence to the orders of the DCP.'

"We prohibited entry of their vehicle from the main gate of the campus. While several church members were present, the incumbents had no fear and attempted to break down the gate and incite violence within the church," reads the letter. However, the Delhi Police said the situation is nothing like what the church has indicated. "The management of the church is having a dispute with residents who live inside the campus since more than 100 years. The church management tried to close the gate which is on Jantar Mantar side and residents were opposing it," said the police. Further details on how the situation is panning out are awaited. (ANI)