Delhi: CISF apprehends two passengers with foreign currency

[India] June 4 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended two passengers with huge foreign currency.

The CISF officials intercepted one of the passengers named Aftab Sheikh who was flying from Delhi to Bangkok .

He had concealed a few Allen Keys in Power banks and sewn in the handle of his hand baggage. The passenger did not give a satisfactory reply. A few more Allen Keys concealed in zipping portion of Aftab's pant were found.

The CCTV footage revealed the interaction of Aftab with a fellow passenger named Shehzad Sheikh.

The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff from the boarding gate area (travelling in same flight) intercepted the latter. The two passengers were interrogated separately. Approximately 5,000 USD were hidden inside the power banks of Shehzad's bag. The two confessed carrying foreign currency. They admitted carrying keys for opening those concealments. Aftab and Shehzad were handed over to Customs officials in writing for further recovery from their baggage. The officials have recovered 60,000 USD from their bags (Power banks, Mobile Chargers, Biscuit packets and false bottom cavity) and further interrogation by the Customs is on. (ANI)