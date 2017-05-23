Delhi CM issues measures to ensure availability of medicines at Govt. hospitals

[India], May 23 (ANI): Taking strong exception to the non-availability of medicines and consumables in few Delhi Government Hospitals, Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary to ensure immediate availability of medicines at hospitals.

This comes after the reports of few government hospitals having less than 50 percent medicines surfaced.

The Chief Minister is likely to conduct surprise checks in other government hospitals to ensure availability of medicines and other equipments.

Kejriwal also received complaints about X-Ray and CT Scan machines not functioning properly in some hospitals. He also expressed strong displeasure at not being provided regular reports about the status of availability of medicines and consumables, despite clear directions from the Chief Secretary. As per the first report presented to the Chief Minister, in some hospitals less than 50 percent medicines were available and details about the status of equipments and consumables were still awaited. (ANI)