Delhi CM to meet Chandrababu Naidu tomorrow

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is slated to meet his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday here at Andhra Bhavan.

Naidu, who arrived on a two-day visit to the national capital on Monday night, met several leaders from different parties in the Parliament earlier today towards securing a Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

The list of party members that Naidu met in the Parliament's central hall are- Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (J-K NC), Saugata Roy (TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress), Jitender Reddy (TRS), M Veerappa Moily (Congress) and Rajiv Satav (Congress). He also met Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Tariq Anwar (NCP).

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs continued to protest outside the Parliament house, demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. For the unversed, the TDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre has been at loggerheads over the non-issuance of the special status to the state, which subsequently led to the former withdrawing from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month. (ANI)