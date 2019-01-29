Delhi: Cold wave abates but moderate rain likely on Jan 30

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Delhi and its surrounding regions have been witnessing minimums hovering around 5 Degree Celsius which is against the normal of 8 Degree Celcius from the past two days. Such weather conditions are expected to last for another 24 hours, said Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

The national capital is expected to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm on January 30 resulting in an increase in humidity with minimum temperature marginally increasing.

On January 31, the minimums can oscillate between 8 Degree Celsius to 9 Degree Celsius and eventually they would witness a rising trend, thus abating the Cold Wave condition over the region.

At present, the minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi are hovering at 6 Degree Celsius and 19 Degree Celsius. The air quality remains in the poor category with overall AQI docking at 245 in the morning.

Due to biting cold and pollution, the homeless residing in the national capital are forced to move into shelters set by the Delhi government. At present, there reportedly at least 248-night shelters across the national capital. Out of these, 83 operate out of permanent buildings, 115 from porta-cabins while 50 runs from European style fireproof tents.

“The moderate wind speed is preventing it to cross to next level (very poor). Cold wave conditions and moderate fog is likely to prevail for the next two days. Hence, air quality is predicted to deteriorate slightly but will fluctuate between very poor to poor for the next three days,” the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said.

According to the latest report by the Indian Railways, as many as 16 trains were rescheduled after getting delayed for at least by an hour.

On a closer look, the mercury in Delhi and its adjoining areas have plummeted due to the cold wave conditions being active across the three states of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

For the entire month of January, Srinagar’s temperatures have remained in the sub-zero category, barring January 3 when it was recorded at 0.2 Degree Celsius. Many popular hilly stations like that of Shimla, Dalhousie are observing sub-zero temperatures.

In the last 24 hours, Keylong in Himachal observed minimum temperatures at -17 Degree Celsius (seven degrees below normal) and day temperatures were at -5.2 Degree Celsius (five degrees below normal).

The hilly destination of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh is at 12 Degree Celsius (ten degrees below normal), Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand is at 4.6 Degree Celsius (eight degrees below normal), Srinagar recorded -3.5 Degree Celsius (departure from normal -3 Degree Celsius) while Pahalgam recorded -14 Degree Celsius which is deviant from normal by -7 Degree Celsius. (ANI)