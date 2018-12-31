Delhi: Cold wave forces poor to move into shelter homes

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): As chilly winters engulf the national capital, it has become an ordeal for the homeless. On Monday, the mercury plummets to 4 Degree Celsius. Notably, Sunday was the coldest day of the season with the minimum temperature hovering at 2.6 Degree Celsius.

Scores of homeless working in Delhi get shelter run by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government. Speaking to ANI Sarai Kale Khan said, "Being a daily wage laborer, I cannot afford to stay in a rented room. Every single day cold waves are posing a challenge for me and my co-workers."

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) the cold waves are likely to continue over Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"The present western disturbance lies over Jammu and Kashmir and neighborhood and another western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from 1st January 2019. Under its influence, the minimum temperatures over parts of Northern and northwest and adjoining central India have risen by 0.5-1.0 Degree Celsius and are likely to further rise by 1-2 Degree Celsius during next 48 hours", IMD stated.

The cold waves also lead to burning of bonfires as poor adopt different means to keep their households warm. From plastics to wood and rubber tyres, everything that can give heat is set alight. This along with low wind speeds contributed to the spiraling of the air pollution levels in the capital.

Today, the air quality index docking at 405 in the morning, which falls in the hazardous category. The wind speed will be 5 kilometers per hour with Humidity oscillating at 80 per cent.

People have been advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. "Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed. Avoid burning of wood, candles or incense. Keep the room clean - dont vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust," the SAFAR advisory read.

Delhi, which is home to approx 19 million people, is reeling under the menace of air pollution from the past couple of years. The region faced a major air quality crisis last year as pollution levels shot through the roof and even forced the shutdown of schools. Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind

Kejriwal had described the capital as a "gas chamber" and local administration was compelled to declare a public health emergency. (ANI)