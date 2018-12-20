Delhi cold wave: Homeless people flock to night shelters

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): As temperatures dipped in the national capital, the worst sufferers -- the homeless, turned towards night shelters to survive the chilly winter of New Delhi.

Popularly known as Rain Baseras, the night shelter homes are government-supported, where the homeless can take spend winter nights.

Nusrat, a destitute in one of the night shelter homes in Delhi, credited the Delhi government for the safety of people during the freezing cold winters of the capital. "For the daily workers like me, affording an abode is not feasible in a city like Delhi and passing every single day in the cold is the real challenge", she added.

Rajayranjan, who takes care of one of the shelter homes in Sarai Kale Khan, said that at present there are 54 occupants in the shelter and with time the number of people will enormously increase. "There are mats, blankets, and other facilities for the people. Earlier, outsiders used to provide warm clothes for those people who stay here. However, nobody has come to distribute blankets till now," he added. He further said that the safety of the people is ensured and in case of an emergency, the police station is just a few blocks away to resolve issues, if any. (ANI)