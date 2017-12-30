Delhi: Cold wave intensifies; air quality dips to 'very poor'

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): The cold wave continues to intensify in the national capital, with a blanket of fog engulfing the region, leading to disruption of normal life.

Furthermore, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was recorded at a 'very poor' level - with PM 2.5 and PM 10.

As many as 36 trains have been delayed, 13 cancelled and two rescheduled due to poor visibility and other operational conditions.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, with lows of 8 degrees and a moderate fog.

A similar situation was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city, with a thick layer of fog and poor visibility.