Delhi: Cold wave intensifies, air quality 'very poor'

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): The overall air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to 'very poor' category here on Monday as a thick blanket of fog descended over the national capital.

Delhi's AQI was docking at 386 in the morning, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per India Meteorological Department (MeT), the minimum temperature in Delhi will be 7 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degree Celsius.

The wind speed in Delhi will be 9 km/hr and the humidity will oscillate between 70 per cent and 77 per cent.

Fog lowered visibility in the national capital and surrounding areas, due to which as many as 12 trains are running late. Inadequate nutrition and exposure to cold wave have forced the homeless in Delhi to seek refuge in night shelters. While the national capital region is reeling under the intense cold wave, fresh snowfall was witnessed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Snow clearing operations are currently underway in Rajouri district. (ANI)