Delhi college students protest after semen-filled balloons thrown at girls

[India], March 1 (ANI): Students and teachers of Jesus and Mary College on Thursday protested outside Police Headquarters in Delhi against the incident where a semen-filled balloons was allegedly thrown at two women.

One of the victims, who was hit by semen filled balloons, narrated her ordeal to ANI and said, "I was in a bus when I was hit by a group of men from outside. I am not embarrassed but it was disgusting. It is horrible to see humanity so degraded. It is unacceptable and against my dignity."

Criticising the incident, the Delhi Police Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) called the unruly behaviour "unacceptable". "Delhi has a robust arrangement to take care of the situation in the run up to Holi. We take it very seriously. There is integrated checking going on, besides that, local and traffic police is attentive. If anyone throws balloons or create any kind of nuisance, an inquiry will take place. It is an obnoxious behavior," said Dependra Pathak Chief PRO. The incident came to light on Wednesday when two girls, students of Lady Sri Ram College here, filed a complaint against the incident. "The balloons that were thrown at us had some kind of gooey material coming out of them. When we looked at the position from where the balloons were thrown, I saw a girl standing there...We need to change the mindset of people who say that throwing balloons at someone is merely a mark of celebrating Holi. It is very inappropriate," other victim told ANI. Earlier on Wednesday, members of the activist group 'Pinjra Tod' staged a protest against the incident.(ANI)