Delhi: Congress heavyweights Dikshit, Maken face defeat as BJP looks to sweep all 7 seats

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janta Party is leading in all the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, pushing Congress heavyweights like Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken towards defeat.

As per the Election Commission website, all BJP candidates have comfortable leads in all the seven seats ensuring victory for the party.

In North East Delhi, the sitting MP and chief of Delhi BJP unit, Manoj Tiwari, is leading by over 2.5 lakh votes against the three-time former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Earlier today, Tiwari told ANI that his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of BJP is leading by over 2 lakh votes in East Delhi, leaving behind Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress and Atishi of AAP. The poll campaign in East Delhi was marred with controversies with the Atishi accusing Gambhir of distributing defamatory pamphlets against her. In a similar surge for the ruling party, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is ahead with a margin of over 1.7 lakh against Raghav Chadha of AAP and Vijender Singh of Congress. In New Delhi, the incumbent MP, Meenakshi Lekhi of BJP, is leading by more than 1,68,268 votes, beating Congress's Ajay Makan who lost the seat to her in 2014 general elections. Chandni Chowk's four time MP, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, looks to retain the seat with a lead of over 1 lakh, ahead of Jai Prakash Agarwal of Congress. From North West Delhi, which is a reserved constituency, singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans is leading with 3,08,501 votes against Gugan Singh of AAP. The AAP had accused Hans of converting to Islam and called for his disqualification from contesting a reserved seat. The BJP denied the allegation and demanded an apology from AAP. Delhi went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. BJP has not only struck gold in the national capital but is also looking at a historic mandate in the 17th Lok Sabha elections with the party leading on 300 seats, way ahead of the 272 half-way mark. (ANI)