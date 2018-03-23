Delhi: Congress stage protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue

[India] Mar. 23 (ANI): Congress party leaders, led by president Rahul Gandhi, on Friday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Parliament, demanding the Government to file a petition against the Supreme Court ruling on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) SC/ST Act.

Congress leaders raised slogans, "Daliton ke samman mein, Rahul Gandhi maidan mein." (Rahul Gandhi stands for protection of Dalit's rights)

Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Punjab, including Sunil Jakhar and Partap Singh Bajwa also protested in the Parliament premises and demanded removal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from food items purchased for 'langar' (community kitchen).

Earlier in the day, the MPs gathered at the office of the Congress Parliament Party and discussed the strategy to move forward on the issue. Since the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament on March 5, the ruckus erupting every other day has been hindering the proceedings of the Parliament. (ANI)