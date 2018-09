[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants on Tuesday night shot a police officer in South Delhi's Jaitpur area.

Head constable Ram Avatar, posted at the Ambedkar Nagar police station, returned home after work at around 8 pm. Later that night, he left home and was shot by unidentified persons.

Avatar, who had joined the force in 2003, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police have mounted an investigation to nab the culprits. (ANI)