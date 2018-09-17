Delhi cop whose son thrashed woman suspended

[India], Sep 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday suspended the father of Rohit Tomar, who was seen thrashing a woman and threatening her in a video that went viral recently.

Tomar's father, who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been placed under suspension for his son's despicable act.

Soon after a video of the brutality went viral, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took notice of the incident and instructed the Delhi Police to take steps immediately and nab the culprit.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The victim in her statement said that the incident took place on September 2 at a BPO office in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. On Saturday, the police arrested two more people in connection with the case. (ANI)