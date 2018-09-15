Delhi cop's son seen thrashing woman in viral video arrested

New Delhi: Delhi policeman's son, who is seen brutally thrashing a woman in a video that has gone viral, was arrested on Friday after being charged with rape and criminal intimidation in two separate cases, police said.

The arrest of Rohit Tomar, 21, took place hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that the video has come to his notice and he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action in the matter.

The cases against the accused -- one of criminal intimidation and molestation and the other of rape- were registered based on the version of two women, they said.

Stepping in, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police, saying appropriate sections were not included in the first information report and questioned why the accused was not arrested earlier.

The first case was registered on Thursday at the Tilak Nagar police station in West Delhi following a complaint by the accused Rohit Tomar's woman friend alleging that he showed her a video in which he could be seen thrashing a woman, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Tomar allegedly threatened her with the same kind of treatment if she did not follow her instructions.

Tomar is the son of Ashok Kumar Tomar, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police in the central district.

The accused was employed with a call centre till last month and is currently unemployed.

He is a second year student of Delhi University where he is pursuing BA (programme) through correspondence.

The second case was registered at the Uttam Nagar Police station after another woman, who was seen in the video, approached the police on Friday alleging that on September 2, Rohit Tomar had called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and raped her.

In the video, Tomar is seen thrashing the woman when she threatened to file a police complaint against him. Apart from Tomar, one person is seen roaming around while another one filmed the incident.

The person filming it could be heard asking Tomar to stop beating the woman. But Tomar continued thrashing the woman and abusing her. He was even seen kicking the victim.

The woman, seen in the video shared widely on social media and shown on TV channels, told the police that Rohit Tomar called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and raped her, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is presently in Seoul, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in Haryana of 'failing to handle law and order', following the the incident in Delhi and a gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Mahendargarh district in the neighbouring state.

'The BJP is unable to handle law and order anywhere, neither in Delhi nor Haryana. People want an answer from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that where would our daughters go and who will provide them security,' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that a video where a youth is seen severely beating a woman has come to his notice.

'I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard,' he said on Twitter.

Shortly after the arrest of Tomar, another video went viral on the social media in which he is seen assaulting a person.

Police said the woman who was allegedly threatened by Tomar with an assault video was in a relationship with him for one-and-a-half years and they were about to get married.

The woman who was seen brutally being thrashed by the accused in the video knew the accused for two years and was a friend, said police.

The victim is unemployed and used to work in a beauty parlour earlier, said a senior police officer.

The DCW had sent a notice to the SHO of Tilak Nagar and sought factual report of the incident and copy of the FIR.

It noted that the victim and her family were receiving threats to withdraw the case.

The DCW said further details regarding the steps taken by the Delhi Police to ensure security for the victim and her family, reasons for 'non-inclusion of appropriate Sections under the Indian Penal Code, reasons for not arresting the accused (earlier) and any other relevant information has been sought', it said .

The Delhi Police has been given time till September 17 to respond to the notice.