Delhi couple found dead at residence

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): A 55-year-old man and his wife were found dead in a suspicious condition at their house in Zakir Nagar in New Delhi on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Shamim, was a property dealer but had left his job.

According to police, the door of the house was locked from inside.

The son of the couple came to know about it after he reached home and tried to call his mother to open the door. When the couple did not respond, he informed the neighbours and broke the door.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation has been launched. (ANI)