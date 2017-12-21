Delhi court acquits A Raja, Kanimozhi and all others accused in 2G scam cases

New Delhi: The much-awaited judgment in the alleged multi-thousand crore rupees 2G spectrum scandal was delivered by a special court here today. A Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others accused in the scam have been acquitted.

The top court said that there was no enough evidence to prove





The scam on the issuance of licences and allocation of 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom occurred during the Congress-led UPA government's first tenure in 2008 but was widely reported in 2010 following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG),



The CAG had said 2G licenses were issued to telecom operators at throwaway prices causing a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer. It said licences were issued to ineligible applicants who had deliberately suppressed facts, disclosed incomplete information, submitted fictitious documents and used fraudulent means to get access to spectrum.

Then Telecom Minister A. Raja of the DMK -- a constituent of the ruling UPA -- became the face of the scam amid allegations that he bent the rules of auction to benefit a few and selective telecom players. Among others accused of complicity in the scam are DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and party supremo M. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal.