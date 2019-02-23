Delhi court adjourns Deepak Talwar’s anticipatory bail plea

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned to March 2 the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court had on February 14 sent Talwar to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the AgustaWestland case. He was extradited by Dubai authorities on January 30, along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena.

Following that, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 19 approached the Delhi High Court seeking custodial interrogation of Talwar in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The High Court has fixed February 27 as the next date of hearing. The ED has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying. He was extradited to India in cases involving alleged routing and misuse of Rs 90 crore. He is the main accused who allegedly facilitated dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts. (ANI)