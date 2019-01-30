Delhi court adjourns hearing in Delhi chief secretary assault case till March 5

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Wednesday adjourned till March 5 the hearing of the alleged assault case on former Chief Secretary of Delhi Anshu Prakash.

The assault case dates back to February 20, 2018, when Prakash was allegedly attacked at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers. Prakash had also lodged a police complaint saying he was manhandled in the presence of Kejriwal after being summoned to discuss Aadhaar-related problems.

The incident triggered a tussle between the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi and its bureaucrats. Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with nine other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were granted bail in October 2018 by the Delhi court.

Prakash was later given transfer to the Department of Telecommunications as additional secretary in November 2018. (ANI)