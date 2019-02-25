Delhi Court allows Christian Michel to meet lawyer

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday approved AgustaWestland case accused middleman Christian Michel's application to seek a meeting with his counsel.

The court approving Michel's application seeking a meeting with his counsel for the handover of summer clothes, directed the Tihar Jail authorities to facilitate for the same as per the jail manual.

On February 16, the Patiala House Court had dismissed the bail plea filed by him. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar had contended that the court found no strong ground to grant him bail in this case.

In its reply to the bail plea filed by Michel, the Central Bureau of Investigation had said, " This court has taken cognizance of both ED and CBI chargesheet. Once the cognizance has taken then accused cannot ask for statutory bail." It was stated before Delhi's Patiala House Court that since the chargesheet was not filed against Michel within the stipulated 60-day period under Section 167(2), there is no basis keeping him in judicial custody Michel who was extradited from the UAE in December last year is currently lodged in national capital's Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED case against him in connection with the AgustaWestland Deal. (ANI)