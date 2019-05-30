Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad from June 1 to July 2

[India], May 29 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, facing charges in the Sunanda Pushkar death case, to travel abroad from June 1 to July 2.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar allowed the application of Tharoor, who is currently on bail.

In his plea filed through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, Tharoor, who was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, said he wanted to travel to the United Kingdom and France as he has been invited to speak at different events.

The Congress leader, who had earlier moved similar applications on four occasions in the past, submitted that he has always abided by the terms and conditions of such travel orders and is ready to abide by any additional conditions as the court deems fit and proper. On July 5 last year, a Delhi court had directed him not to leave the country without taking permission. Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation. Tharoor has been charged under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has dismissed the charges as "preposterous". (ANI)