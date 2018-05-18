Delhi court convicts diplomat for espionage

[India], May 18 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday convicted former Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta in connection with an espionage case.

She was the first woman diplomat to be arrested for espionage by the special cell of Delhi Police in 2010.

Gupta was accused of leaking classified information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Earlier in 2016, the Delhi High Court charged Gupta under the stringent provisions of the Official Secrets Act which entailed a maximum punishment of up to 14 years.

The court had set aside a Delhi trial court's order of January 2012, in which the diplomat was provided for a punishment of only three years. Gupta was arrested on April 22, 2010, by Delhi police's Special Cell from Islamabad, where she was posted as Second Secretary (Press and Information) of the Indian High Commission. As per reports, she was involved in a relationship with Jamshed, an ISI official, whom she planned to marry. (ANI)