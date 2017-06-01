Delhi court defers Yasin Bhatkal's petition hearing to July 18

[India], June 1 (ANI): A Delhi sessions court on Thursday heard arguments for the framing of charges against Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and his aide Asadullah Akhtar in connection with the September 2008 Delhi serial blasts case, and fixed July 18 as the next date of hearing.

Bhatkal's lawyer told the court that there was no evidence linking his clients to the blasts. The lawyer also moved a plea to remove fetters from Bhatkal's arms and legs during his appearance in court.

The Sessions Judge said that those orders would have to be got from the Delhi High Court. The Patiala House Court earlier this week heard Bhatkal's plea challenging his solitary confinement in a high security cell of the Tihar Jail. The court passed the order on the same. The court had on March 7 reserved its order in the plea and was to pass the order on Bhatkal's application on March 25. Tihar Jail authorities in their reply told the court that there was no solitary cell in the jail, and added that Bhatkal was kept under surveillance as there are several cases pending against him. Bhatkal has maintained that he can't be kept in a high security cell as per a Supreme Court ruling. In the application moved by Bhatkal's counsel, it was stated that his client's solitary confinement amounted to a contempt of court. Bhatkal was listed on the NIA Most Wanted list till his arrest on the India-Nepal border in Bihar on August 28, 2013. (ANI)