Delhi Court directs Robert Vadra to appear before ED tomorrow

A Delhi court on Monday directed businessman and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

The Patiala House court here, gave the directive after it turned down Vadra's second application which sought a stay on the interrogation by ED until the required documents are supplied to him and his legal team.

The Delhi court on Monday also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide hard copies of documents to the legal team of Robert Vadra, within five days in connection with a money laundering case.

The court clearly stated that it cannot put the stay at this stage on investigation and interrogation, as it has already allowed Robert Vadra's first application and had directed the ED to supply the documents to Vadra and his legal team. Earlier in the day, the court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide hard copies of documents to the legal team of Robert Vadra, within five days in connection with a money laundering case. Vadra on Saturday evening had approached the court and sought direction to stay the further interrogation and direction to ED to provide a complete list of documents with full description of each document which seized during the search of his office. (ANI)