Delhi Court extends police remand of Indian Mujahideen operative

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday extended police remand of Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Abdul Subhan Qureshi by five days.

He was arrested last month for his involvement in the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat and Delhi.

Qureshi alias Tauqueer is considered to be the mastermind behind the blasts in Ahmedabad and Surat on July 26, 2008 that killed 56 people and injured over 200 others.

Dubbed as India's Osama bin Laden, Qureshi was also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to terror attacks in Delhi, Bengaluru and the 2006 Mumbai local train bombings. (ANI)