Delhi court grants bail to ex MP Vijay Dadra in coal scam case

[India], May 2 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court here on Thursday granted bail to businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal and former legislator Vijay Darda and others here over allegations of commission of the offence of money laundering in a case related to a coal block allocation scam.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a complaint before the special court dealing with coal scam cases in Maharashtra. The case was filed against 21 people, including 11 individuals and 10 companies, all of whom were summoned by the court on the last date of hearing.

Special judge Bharat Parashar ordered that all the accused be granted bail by the court on their furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh and a surety bond of the same amount. All the accused were represented by advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Mudit Jain. The main allegations in the said case are that an amount of Rs. 24.50 crores from 7 Abhijeet group companies controlled by accused Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, was arranged after routing the same through 11 Kolkata based shell companies operated by relative of Manoj Jaysawal and the entire funds were transferred to Asera Banka Power Pvt. Ltd, the company owned by Vijay Darda. The transaction was shown as purchase of equity shares of Asera Banka Power Pvt. Ltd by the said Kolkata based shell companies at a premium of Rs 8885/- per equity share of Rs 10/-. The Prosecution complaint which was filed by the Enforcement Directorate involves allegations of commission of an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which is punishable with a minimum sentence of 3 years which can extend to 7 years. (ANI)