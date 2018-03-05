Delhi Court issues warrant against DPCC

[India], Mar 5 (ANI): A Delhi Court issued on Monday issued an attachment warrant against the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) to recover Rs 94,82,805 through its movable properties.

The case is related to the construction of DPCC building in 2004-05.

In 2001, VG, a construction company was allocated tender for construction of DPCC office.

By 2004-05 the office had been constructed but petitioner and owner of VG construction company Vinod Goel alleged that he was not paid that promised amount and his money got stuck due to a fight between then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and the then DPCC chief Rambabu Sharma.

In 2005, Goel moved High Court from where the case was redirected to Tis Hazari Court. Last year Court had issued orders to DPCC to pay around 94 lakhs to the construction company. Reportedly, the amount hasn't been paid and by being informed by the petitioner about the same, court has now issued orders to attach Delhi congress office and pay the dues of the builder. While DPCC office bearers denied having any knowledge about court's attachment order, a team of Delhi Police had also reached rose avenue office to implement the orders. (ANI)