Delhi court lawyers to hold strike against attack on brethren

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): The Co-ordination Committee of All-District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi has called for a complete strike on Tuesday against the brutal attack on a lawyer of Karkardooma Court, the Saket Court Bar Association honorary secretary, Dhir Singh Kasana, has informed.

The lawyers of all the six-session courts of Delhi will protest against the alleged attack on four lawyers at Karkardooma Metro Station parking on Saturday.

As per reports, about 25 people were involved in the incident.

The lawyers were later rushed to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)