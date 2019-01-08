Delhi court reserves ED plea to issue NBW against Manoj Arora

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday reserved the order on Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Manoj Arora in a money laundering case.

On January 5, the ED had moved Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora. The agency had alleged that Arora indulged in money laundering practices and did not appear for hearing despite repeated summons.

Following which, Manoj Arora, a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, on Monday moved an anticipatory bail application in Delhi's Patiala House Court in an alleged money laundering case. Accusing the ED of harassing him, Arora said, "I am being harassed just because I am close to Robert Vadra." In its plea, the ED claimed that Arora arranged funds for Vadra's undeclared assets overseas. It further alleged that the proceeds of crime used to channelise funds from the UAE. The ED also sought a red corner notice to prevent Arora from fleeing India. (ANI)