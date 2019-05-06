Delhi court reserves order on Atishi's complaint against Gautam Gambhir

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved its order on a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from East Delhi parliamentary constituency Atishi Marlena against her BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir.

Marlena has accused Gambhir of possessing two voter ID cards.

Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas reserved the order on the summoning of documents and records from the Election Commission and would pass judgment over Atishi's complaint on May 13.

Advocates Rishikesh and Mohd Irshad appearing for Atishi withdrew another prayer by the politician seeking direction to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter.

The AAP leader has claimed that Gambhir is a registered voter in both Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar areas of Delhi. During a hearing on May 1, Atishi's counsel said, "we have a screenshot of the national voter list. One entry of Karol Bagh and on the next page registration of voter from Rajendra Nagar." Judge Viplav Dabas had then said, "What is the relevance of bringing this case here. You may go to the Election Commission." On Monday, Atishi, who is facing Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress in East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, wrote to the Returning Officer (RO), accusing Gambhir of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Atishi had requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir. She also sought a 72 hour-ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls for allegedly violating the MCC several times. Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)