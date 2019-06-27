Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea in defamation complaint against him

A Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved till tomorrow its order on an application filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking exemption from personal appearance for recording his statement as an accused in a defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal was hearing the complaint of Bidhuri, who alleged that Kejriwal made a defamatory statement against him in an interview to a news channel on July 17, 2016.

The magistrate said he will pass the order on Kejriwal's application on Friday. Lawyers, appearing for Bidhuri, opposed the Delhi Chief Minister's plea seeking exemption from appearance for recording his statement in the case. Bidhuri had earlier told the court that Kejriwal's remarks had maligned his image. He had claimed that no case was pending against him and added that Kejriwal had defamed him with his statement. (ANI)