Delhi court takes cognizance of case against BJP MLA

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): A special fast-track court for cases against MPs/MLAs at Delhi's Patiala House Court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader OP Sharma for beating up a Communist Party of India (CPI) activist outside the court premises in February 2016.

The charge sheet says Sharma and unidentified supporters beat up the activist and threatened to kill him.

The incident happened on February 15, 2016, when these activists, along with several CPI supporters, had come to the court following the arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar, then president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union. Several other persons were also beaten up allegedly by a group of lawyers and BJP supporters.

Sharma was booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341(wrongful restraint) and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The hearing for the scrutiny of documents is scheduled for September 26. (ANI)