Delhi court to continue hearing in National Herald case today

[India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court will today continue the proceedings in the National Herald case involving Congress Party frontrunners Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, among others.

The newspaper gained limelight after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy filed a case in 2012 against Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda.

Swamy's application alleges that the Congress granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

Swamy alleged that Congress did bungling in the loan and it was not repaid. Swamy further alleged that Sonia and Rahul were made directors of a company - Young Indian - in November 2010, which acquired almost all the shareholding of the AJL and all its properties, reportedly worth Rs. 5,000 crore. Earlier in May, Swamy withdrew his application which sought to add name of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and three bureaucrats as witnesses in the aforementioned Case. He had asked the court to summon 11 witnesses related to the National Herald case and the court assured to hear him on July 1 once he files a consolidated copy of documents and the witnesses. (ANI)