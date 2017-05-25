Delhi Crime Branch busts racket related to April 30 SSC MTS paper leak

[India], May 25 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a racket in connection with the April 30 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2017 recruitment examinations paper leak case.

According to Crime Branch sources, the people related with the racket used to operate through WhatsApp.

However, a complaint has been lodge against the accused.

As per the official notification released at ssc.nic.in on May 23, the Commission has taken a decision to cancel the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination in the OMR based mode for all 5 days (viz. the Examinations already conducted on April 30 and May 14, and to be conducted on May 28, June 4 and July 11.

The commission further said that the entire examination would now be conducted by the commission afresh in computer based mode, tentatively during the month of September-October, 2017. The commission will upload the details about the fresh examination in due course. Earlier, the commission had ordered re-examination of April 30 test for select candidates due to paper leak. A government release said that decision was being taken to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 held on April 30, 2017, because the said paper was found to be compromised. The re-examination for only those candidates who appeared in this shift will be held in due course and they would be suitably informed accordingly, it said. According to reports, more than 6 million candidates have applied for 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country advertised by the SSC. The examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments. (ANI)