Delhi DCP summoned over Daati Maharaj case

The Delhi Commission of Women on Thursday summoned Delhi Deputy Police Commissioner to appear before them on June 25.

The fresh summons has been made to investigate the delay in the production of a probe report in the rape case involving self-proclaimed godman, Daati Maharaj.

In a letter to the Delhi Police, the Commission questioned the delay in arresting Daati Maharaj, as well as failing to send the action-taken report in the matter within the stipulated time frame.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police has been summoned by the Commission on June 25 at 2 pm.

Daati Maharaj, accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago, has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim had said that she was repeatedly raped at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram, adding that she did not file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman. Meanwhile, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal sought police protection for the victim. (ANI)