Delhi deprived of Ayushman Bharat scheme due to Kejriwal Govt: Shah

[India], Sept 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has hit out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and said that due to its "non- cooperation" the people of the national capital are deprived of the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Addressing a gathering on Friday, Shah said that the Delhi Chief Minister is scared that if the scheme is implemented then the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase.

"Due to the non-cooperation of Delhi government, residents of Delhi are not able to enjoy the benefit of Ayushman Bharat. Kejriwal is doing vote bank politics and causing hindrance in the path of development of Delhi," he said.

The BJP chief also condemned the Opposition for questioning the house arrest of five activists in Koregaon- Bhima violence case for their alleged links with the Maoist. "The Centre recently caught those who were plotting to spread poison among castes, murders and planning to kill Prime Minister Modi. The Congress, Mamata Banerjee (of Trinamool Congress), Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu (of Telugu Desam Party), all of them, started crying hoarse and questioned the arrests citing human rights and freedom of expression," he added. Shah further stated that those raising anti-India slogans will find themselves in jail. (ANI)