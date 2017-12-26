Delhi deputy CM urges not to misuse water

[India] Dec 26 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged the people to use water rationally.

"We had promised for 20,000 litres of water and we have fulfilled that promise. The people of Delhi are being provided with 20,000 litres of water free of cost. We want people to use the water rationally and not misuse it," Sisodia said in a press conference.

Sisodia's statement comes after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) approved a combined 20 per cent hike in water and sewer charges in the national capital for consumption above 20,000 litres a month.

The water body will, however, not charge households consuming up to 20,000 litres a month. The new rates will come into force in February, 2018. The DJB has been providing up to 20,000 litres of water to domestic consumers free of charge in the line with subsidy scheme of the Arvind Kejriwal government, a key election promise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).(ANI)