Delhi: Dreaded criminal facing over 100 cases held

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday arrested notorious criminal Raju Hakla alias Shyam Sunder. The accused has more than 100 cases registered against him including that of murder, extortion and bank robbery.

He was also accused under Arms Act and several other dreaded crimes under section 186, 353, 307 and 411.

Raju was arrested after a brief encounter with the Police at Pushpanjali farmhouse.

Police has also recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one fired cartridge from him. His arrest comes at a time when there have been reports of increasing use of firearms in organised crimes in Delhi.

Further details are awaited...(ANI)